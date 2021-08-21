Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 49.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $92.10.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

