Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 138,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

