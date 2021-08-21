Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

