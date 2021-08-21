Optimum Investment Advisors Has $170,000 Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $107.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

