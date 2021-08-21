Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Novartis by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.38. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

