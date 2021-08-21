Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Saul Centers were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $4,502,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.