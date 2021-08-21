OptionRoom Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $109,336.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00134662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00149252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,163.70 or 1.00139247 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.15 or 0.00927071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.04 or 0.06689103 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.