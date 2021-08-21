ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Gap Up to $11.22

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $11.45. ORBCOMM shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 4,959 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $910.47 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.57.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

