O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Lessened by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.2% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $606.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $585.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total value of $2,988,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,628 shares of company stock worth $52,117,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

