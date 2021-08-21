Origin Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.03 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $45,174.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00134662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00149252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,163.70 or 1.00139247 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.15 or 0.00927071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.04 or 0.06689103 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

