ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 533,246.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 399,935 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IX opened at $90.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.87. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.18 and a 12-month high of $94.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

