Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,578,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 1,385,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.

OTCMKTS OROCF traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $6.18. 64,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,760. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50. Orocobre has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Orocobre Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Olaroz, Cauchari and Borax. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

