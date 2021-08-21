Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,921,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTLK stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $399.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.