Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.16 Million

Brokerages expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to announce $139.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.70 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $117.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $545.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $533.11 million to $551.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $640.99 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $671.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

In other news, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $147,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,511. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

PCRX stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 343,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,714. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.73. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.06.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

