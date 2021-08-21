Paparazzi (PAZZI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $102.00

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00814301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048268 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

PAZZI is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.