ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Up 18.0% in July

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of ParkerVision stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,121. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.37. ParkerVision has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.91.
ParkerVision Company Profile
