ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Up 18.0% in July

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ParkerVision stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,121. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.37. ParkerVision has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.91.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

