Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$48.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Parkland stock opened at C$36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 53.54. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$32.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.32%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

