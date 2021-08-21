Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after buying an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after buying an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after buying an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,701,000 after buying an additional 648,108 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.