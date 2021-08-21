Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,629 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. United Bank raised its position in shares of eBay by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in eBay by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $222,990,000 after buying an additional 455,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,770 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 90,119 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.48.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

