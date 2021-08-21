Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) by 88.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $504,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROSC opened at $38.57 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.