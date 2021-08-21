Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 119 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Shares of EMR opened at $101.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

