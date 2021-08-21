Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

PAYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Paya has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Paya will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Paya by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 321,756 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paya by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Paya in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Paya by 131.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

