Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of PBA opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.09. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1683 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

