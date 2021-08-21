Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $20.88. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 57,171 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,311,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,376,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 93.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.11.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

