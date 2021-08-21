Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.81-0.85 EPS.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.07.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

