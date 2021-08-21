Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.81-0.85 EPS.
Shares of WOOF stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.