Peter Lamb Sells 55,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.58. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 191,941 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 407,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.