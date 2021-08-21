Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Nicholas Lyons Sells 20,000 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) insider Nicholas Lyons sold 20,000 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.32), for a total transaction of £127,400 ($166,448.92).

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 624 ($8.15) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 682.87. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 623 ($8.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The firm has a market cap of £6.24 billion and a PE ratio of -13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 24.10 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHNX shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.