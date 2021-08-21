Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Sells $65,700.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richelle E. Burr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $821.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.89. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Photronics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

