Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Sells $65,700.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Richelle E. Burr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $821.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.89. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Photronics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.