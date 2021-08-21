Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PHUN. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Shares of PHUN opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 12.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 871.53% and a negative net margin of 429.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phunware by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 170,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 5,267.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,068,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 250,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

