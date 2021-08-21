Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after purchasing an additional 736,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,978,000 after purchasing an additional 185,727 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

