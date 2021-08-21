Pickle Finance Price Hits $9.35 (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $15.27 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9.35 or 0.00019284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.85 or 0.00837134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00048301 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,639,371 coins and its circulating supply is 1,633,313 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.