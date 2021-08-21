Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 6.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.