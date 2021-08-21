Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 539.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,791 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

