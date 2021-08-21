Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,829 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

DVN opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

