Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 135 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after buying an additional 83,865 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $315.05 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $320.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.