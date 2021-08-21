Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Holdings Reduced by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $97.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.93.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

