Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

