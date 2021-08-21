Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,990 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMC. Citigroup lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

In other news, Director Gary Locke sold 34,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $1,708,477.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,593. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

