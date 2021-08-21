Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $75,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,488 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,124 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $3,682,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 979.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,690,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,715 shares in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

