Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,709,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,308,000 after acquiring an additional 518,025 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 74,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.