Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after purchasing an additional 102,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,078,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,115,000 after purchasing an additional 364,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,064,000 after purchasing an additional 417,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $66.98 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

