Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,864 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,864 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,538 shares of company stock worth $1,283,160 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.48.

EBAY stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $76.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

