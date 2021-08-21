Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in HSBC by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in HSBC by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HSBC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in HSBC by 3.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 9th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.