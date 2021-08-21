Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 13.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in PayPal by 90.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PayPal by 24.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in PayPal by 8.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.2% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 359,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $272.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.