Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41.

SWN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

