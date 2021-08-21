Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.61.

EAT opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.14. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 91,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

