PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Holdings Raised by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of PJT Partners worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PJT. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE:PJT opened at $79.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

