Playgroundz Trading Up 130.1% Over Last 7 Days (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 166.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 130.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $293,031.63 and approximately $1,968.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00058449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00135676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00149550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,371.36 or 0.99991477 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.75 or 0.00929110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.38 or 0.06657916 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

