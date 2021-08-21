PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Insider Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 24,981 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $542,087.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $5,379,267.90.

On Friday, May 28th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,540,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $21.25 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.40.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

