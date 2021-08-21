Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

PLYM stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $694.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.